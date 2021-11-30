CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Steven J. Hamerslag Sells 5,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $993,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CRVL opened at $188.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.98. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CorVel by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

