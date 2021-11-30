Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $27.90 on Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $6.29 billion and $336.53 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.90 or 0.00048750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,567.25 or 0.98846002 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00039422 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.00625935 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 283,184,677 coins and its circulating supply is 225,400,074 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

