CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 496.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CoStar Group by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

