Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

CTRA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock worth $4,156,600 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

