Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

