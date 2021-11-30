Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COVTY shares. HSBC raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($80.68) to €72.00 ($81.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of COVTY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,101. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Covestro has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

