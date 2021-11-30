CPUchain Market Capitalization Achieves $77,740.36 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $77,740.36 and approximately $72.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CPUchain alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00065576 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00071913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00094292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.84 or 0.07976064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,450.21 or 0.99534345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 57,660,100 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPUchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPUchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPUchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPUchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.