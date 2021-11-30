Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Creatd were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRTD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Creatd by 165.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 218,432 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Creatd by 153.3% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 6.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTD opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90. Creatd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

