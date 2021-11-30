Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 135,798 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 130,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $679,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $830,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,407 shares of company stock worth $1,832,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

