Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after buying an additional 1,254,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 179,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 66.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 165,483 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after buying an additional 111,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLXN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a market cap of $458.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

