Credit Suisse AG Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGMS. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $3,534,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $2,899,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 280.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 1,052.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 196,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,812 shares of company stock worth $235,667 in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IGMS opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.