Credit Suisse AG Has $380,000 Stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,754 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 459,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

AKBA opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $458.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

