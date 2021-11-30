Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 271,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ALBO stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

