Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,122 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLDM. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

FLDM opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $344.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

