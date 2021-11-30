Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,434 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 41,934.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,230,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,557,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 95,870.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12,936.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $109.46 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93.

