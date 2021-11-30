Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.
Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $524.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $21.48.
In related news, CFO Gerhard Lombard purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,625 shares of company stock worth $103,128. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
