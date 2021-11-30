Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $524.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerhard Lombard purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,625 shares of company stock worth $103,128. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

