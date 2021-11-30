Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $275,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after buying an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.