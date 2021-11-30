Crew Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

