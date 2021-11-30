Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 31,831 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,831 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

