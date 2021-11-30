Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $24.40

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $28.44. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 82 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

