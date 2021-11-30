Critical Contrast: Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) vs. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Merriman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 24.27 $7.45 million N/A N/A Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Robinhood Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Merriman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Merriman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15% Merriman N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Robinhood Markets and Merriman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 6 6 0 2.38 Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.47%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Merriman.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Merriman Company Profile

Merriman Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of equity and options execution services and research for high growth companies. It also provides capital formation, advisory and M&A services. The company was founded by David Jonathan Merriman on May 6, 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

