Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,940 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HMN. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.86.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.