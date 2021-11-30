Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $194,000 in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 355.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $124,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 25.8% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth $208,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LPL opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

