Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,777 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

