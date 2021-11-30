Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,353 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.6% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 209,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 102,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GT. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

