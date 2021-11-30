Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 17,659 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,659 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.80 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.80.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,443 shares of company stock worth $36,450,633. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

