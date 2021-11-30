Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,476 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 48.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 184,889 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

