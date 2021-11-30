Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,135 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBP opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

