Cryptaur Trading Up 15.2% This Week (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $686.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00235085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.