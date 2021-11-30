CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of CSGS opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.85.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGS shares. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

