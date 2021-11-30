Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIII. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

