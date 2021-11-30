Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $182,000 in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $27,094,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $1,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $3,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $38,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field bought 20,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Field bought 16,224 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $362.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37. Audacy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

