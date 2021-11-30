Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 2.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

