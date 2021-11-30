Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Purcell bought 7,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,483,500. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.51. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

