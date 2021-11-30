Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,117 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vectrus by 2.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vectrus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vectrus by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vectrus by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 82.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEC stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

