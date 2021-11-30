Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,014 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $114.89.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

