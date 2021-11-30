Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CUE shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $381.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.49. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. On average, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

