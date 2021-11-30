Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $217.27 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.19 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.16 and a 200-day moving average of $238.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.