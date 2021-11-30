Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,171 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70.

