Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,836 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,147,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 453,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 874,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,276,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,225,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 75,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. 3,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,976. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68.

