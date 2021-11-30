Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEMA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 146.9% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 294,187 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 262,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period.

Shares of EEMA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $82.75. 386,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,688. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84.

