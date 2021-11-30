Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,252,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 342,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. 2,227,869 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

