Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu Sells 40,000 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $2,367,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CUBI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,482. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

