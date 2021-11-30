CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $425.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 697,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 977,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 400,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

