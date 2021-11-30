D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) were down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 6,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,711,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEPS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). On average, research analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

