DA Davidson Weighs in on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $14.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2023 earnings at $13.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NYSE:DKS opened at $122.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $113.86. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

