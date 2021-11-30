DABANKING Price Tops $0.0621 on Major Exchanges (DAB)

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. DABANKING has a market capitalization of $317,664.24 and approximately $6.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DABANKING coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DABANKING has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DABANKING alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045709 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00235719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DABANKING Coin Profile

DABANKING (DAB) is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official website is dabanking.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

Buying and Selling DABANKING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DABANKING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DABANKING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DABANKING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DABANKING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.