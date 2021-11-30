Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Up 2.5%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.50. 201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

