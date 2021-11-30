Daktronics (DAKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter.
DAKT opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.65.
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
