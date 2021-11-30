Daktronics (DAKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter.

DAKT opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Daktronics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Daktronics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 51.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 53,867 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Daktronics by 94.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

