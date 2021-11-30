Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 46.9% in November

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the October 31st total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dalrada stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. 268,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Dalrada has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 7.57.

About Dalrada

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

